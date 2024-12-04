The Day of the Jackal biggest Sky launch ever

Sky has announced that The Day of the Jackal has officially been marked as the biggest new series to ever launch on Sky, by any supplier, with the first episode reaching an audience of 4.5 million (after 26 viewing days). Having already claimed the accolade for the biggest Sky Original ever, the series has two episodes yet to air, with the finale set to hit screens on December 12th.

According to Barb, seven of the top ten Sky shows this year were Sky Originals productions, (based on the official Barb 28-day series average).

This year has seen Sky Original drama achieve its best performance in Sky’s history, delivering record-breaking audiences. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Sweetpea and The Day of the Jackal all launched to audiences of over 2 million.

This year also saw a number of other achievements for Sky Originals, including its highest-rated premium documentary series ever (The Body Next Door); its largest theatrical release to date (Lee); best comedy launch for three years (Mr Bigstuff); Sky Nature’s biggest audience for two years (Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough); and the biggest ever overnight audience for a Sky Arts show (Portrait Artist of the Year S11).

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios & Chief Content Officer for Sky, commented: “2024 has been an extraordinary year for Sky’s original programming across all genres. We’ve delivered an unmissable line up of shows, exemplifying our renewed strategic focus on creating premium content that we are truly proud of. This year marks our best performing year for Sky Original drama in our history, which is particularly gratifying at a time when audiences are spoiled for choice. It’s a privilege to bring Sky customers such compelling, high-calibre programming, and I’m excited to show our audiences what is coming next.”