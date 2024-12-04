ThinkAnalytics launches ThinkContextualAI

ThinkAnalytics, a specialist in AI-driven video discovery, viewer insights, and targeted advertising, has launched ThinkContextualAI, a contextual advertising solution for privacy-first, audience-aligned advertising.

ThinkContextualAI leverages a proprietary ontology of more than 40,000 metadata tags, crafted to decode not only what content is about but why it resonates with individual viewers. With this insight, ThinkContextualAI allows Connected TV advertisers to engage with audiences without invasive tracking, ensuring that content signals like genre and sub-genre are mapped to a known ontology so that they can be leveraged consistently by Supply Side Platforms (SSPs).

As fragmentation increases, yet privacy regulations tighten and personal data access diminishes, advertisers face challenges to engage with audiences. Traditional contextual advertising solutions often fall short, says ThinkAnalytics, either lacking nuance or failing to capture the true mood and engagement factors of content. In addition, SSPs are seeing up to 11 million similar but different titled genres and subgenres, meaning buyers can’t reliably buy content-based audiences. ThinkContextualAI seeks to meet this untapped need, enabling advertisers to target viewers with precision by moving beyond simple context to align ad placements with themes and emotions.

“Our 40,000+ metadata tags represent not only the subjects of content but also why viewers connect with it,” says Peter Docherty, CTO & Founder of ThinkAnalytics. “This unique capability allows advertisers to achieve a new level of relevance and resonance in ad placement, benefiting both viewer engagement and campaign performance. We worked closely in partnership with customers to ensure this solution meets advertisers’ needs across diverse markets in an evolving regulatory environment.”