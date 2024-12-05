Apple TV+ comes to Prime Video UK

Apple TV+ is now available via Prime Video in the UK as an add-on subscription for £8.99/month. Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment including Severance, Bad Sisters, Silo, Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, as well as global hit films such as Wolfs, The Instigators and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events. Apple TV+ is also now also available in Australia (AU$) and Canada (CA$) via Prime Video as an add-on subscription for $12.99/month, and launched in the US in October.

“We’re delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launches in the UK, Canada and Australia, bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience,” said Kelly Day, Vice President of International, Prime Video.

“Prime Video has become a first-stop entertainment destination for our UK viewers, offering a diverse selection of premium content, including award winning Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, an extensive selection of licensed films and shows, the industry’s largest catalogue of titles to rent or buy, and 65 additional streaming subscriptions,” commented Chris Bird, Managing Director of Prime Video UK, “We are delighted to have Apple TV+ and it’s stellar lineup of UK content join our entertainment catalogue catering to the unique tastes of our UK audience.”

“Viewers in the US have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in Australia, Canada and the UK,” added Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many people as possible.”