ITV Studios launching 4 FAST channels on Roku

Speaking at Content London, Graham Haigh, EVP Digital, Global Partnerships and COO of upcoming new label Zoo 55, announced that ITV Studios will launch The Graham Norton Show Channel on the Roku Channel in the US and Canada, along with three further new FAST channels.

The Graham Norton Show channel – featuring running episodes of the BAFTA-winning chat show – will launch on December 17th, just in time for the holiday season.

Additionally, ITV Studios and the Roku Channel will launch three further Canadian offerings in the New Year including Jeremy Wade’s River Monsters which sees the fishing detective discovering everything from monstrous sharks to killer catfish in dangerous waters; Tokyo Broadcasting System’s Ninja Warrior sports entertainment reality competition (pictured); and The Hotel Inspector which sees distinguished hotelier and businesswoman Alex Polizzi’s casting fresh eyes over a number of fading hotels and their owners to come to their aid.

Haigh commented: “We’re incredibly excited to expand our relationship with Roku across the US and Canada and see these four much-loved brands reach new audiences and existing fans alike in the coming months. What better way to end the year as we launch Zoo 55 in 2025 and look to continue growing our FAST presence in these markets and beyond.”