MFE seeks €3.4bn loan for ProSiebenSat.1 move

December 5, 2024

MFE-MediaForEurope, the Italian TV group controlled by the Berlusconi family, has asked a group of banks for a €3.4 billion loan to cover any financing it may require related to a potential takeover of Germany’s ProSiebensat.1, according to a Reuters report.

News first emerged in April that MFE was considering a move for ProSiebensat.1

MFE has already built a 29.99 per cent stake in ProSieben as part of its plans to create a pan-European TV powerhouse to keep pace with the global streaming giants such as Netflix and Prime Video.

Reuters’ source confirmed a report in Italian newspaper Il Messaggero that MFE has asked for a commitment for a five-year loan by as early as today (December 5th).

