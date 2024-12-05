Ofcom appoints Griffiths as Group Director, Online Safety

Ofcom has announced the appointment of Oliver Griffiths as its new Group Director, Online Safety.

Griffiths joins from the Trade Remedies Authority, which defends UK economic interests against unfair international trade practices, where he has been Chief Executive since 2021. He was previously a Director in the Department of International Trade, responsible for UK-US trade negotiations.

Prior to that, he has served as the President at a FinTech start-up, Head of Government Affairs & Policy at the UK Green Investment Bank, in roles at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for Trade and Industry, and as a corporate lawyer at Freshfields. Since 2023, he has also been a board member of the Global Climate Partnership Fund.

As Group Director, Online Safety, Griffiths will be responsible for Ofcom’s work to make life safer online, as it establishes and implements the regulations that will hold tech firms to account for prioritising the safety of their users.

“Making life safer online is one of the defining challenges of our era. I am really looking forward to joining the talented team at Ofcom, just as the first elements of the UK’s new online safety regime come into force,” commented Griffiths.

“Oliver has significant experience in both leadership and navigating complex international challenges, which will be of huge value as we implement our online safety regulations. I am confident he will be a real asset to Ofcom, and I am very pleased to welcome him. I’d also like to put on record my thanks to Lindsey Fussell, who is serving in the role on an interim basis following eight years of outstanding service as our Group Director for Networks and Communications,” added Dame Melanie Dawes, Chief Executive,