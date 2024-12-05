Ofcom: Full-fibre broadband nears 7 in 10 homes

A record 20.7 million UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband, according to regulator Ofcom’s latest annual report on the nation’s broadband and mobile networks.

Ofcom’s Connected Nations report finds that 69 per cent (20.7 million) of UK homes now have access to full-fibre broadband, up from 57 per cent (17.1 million) in September 2023. Northern Ireland leads the way with 93 per cent of homes able to access full fibre.

According to Ofcom, by using fibre optic cables all the way to the home instead of copper lines, full-fibre broadband is faster and more reliable. Full-fibre networks, as well as cable, can potentially deliver speeds of one gigabit per second (Gbit/s) or higher, which means a better experience when doing activities like streaming, gaming and making video calls.

Taking full-fibre and cable networks together, 25 million homes (83 per cent) the UK now has access to a gigabit-capable broadband connection. This suggests the Government’s target of 85 per cent coverage by 2025 is likely to be reached.

Full-fibre take-up climbs year on year

The number of households signed up to full-fibre broadband services where available has risen from 28 per cent to 35 per cent (7.5 million households) between May 2023 and July 2024.

Take up of full fibre is notably higher in rural areas than in urban areas. Over half (52 per cent) of homes in rural areas with full-fibre access are signed up, compared with just under a third (32 per cent) in towns and cities.

With customers moving in greater numbers to higher-speed broadband packages, the UK average maximum download speed has also increased from 170Mbit/s to 223 Mbit/s in 2023.

“It’s a record-breaking year for broadband in the UK, as the roll out of full fibre continues to steam ahead,” declared Natalie Black, Ofcom’s Networks and Communications Group Director. “Whether you’re running a business, streaming your favourite programmes, or doing Christmas shopping online, it’s more likely than ever that you’ll be able to benefit from a fast and reliable broadband connection.”

The report, which covers the full range of the UK’s communications networks, also contains other key findings, including:

Superfast broadband take-up reaches 75 per cent of premises

Take-up of superfast broadband – services with download speeds of at least 30 Mbit/s – has increased from 72 per cent to 75 per cent of residential and business premises.

The law says that, when this threshold has been reached, Government can ask Ofcom to review certain aspects of the broadband universal service obligation (USO). Ofcom has informed Government that it believes this milestone has been met. The USO gives everyone in the UK the right to ask for an upgrade if they can’t get ‘decent’ broadband – delivering download speeds of 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 1 Mbit/s.

Ofcom’s report shows there has been a reduction in the number of premises unable to get decent broadband – down from 61,000 to 58,000 since last year. Ofcom estimates indicate that this could fall further to 26,000 by mid-2027.

Satellite broadband take-up more than doubles

More people than ever before are looking to space for their broadband connection.

In 2024, Starlink’s satellite broadband reached 87,000 connections – the majority in rural areas – more than doubling from 42,000 in 2023.

Deployment of 5G networks increases steadily

The availability of mobile 5G continues to gradually expand. 5G technology now carries more than a fifth (21 per cent) of all monthly mobile data traffic in the UK, while around 50 per cent of mobile handsets are now 5G capable.

Mobile network operators’ 5G coverage outside premises ranges between 61 per cent and 79 per cent each. 5G coverage outside premises where it is available from at least one operator increased to 95 per cent – up from 93 per cent last year. Ofcom continues, however, to see significant differences across the UK, with 5G deployed in 42 per cent of sites in urban areas, compared to 16 per cent of sites in rural areas.

4G remains the most used technology, carrying 78 per cent of all monthly mobile data traffic. 4G landmass coverage where it is available from at least one operator is now at 95 per cent, up from 93 per cent last year, largely driven by the Shared Rural Network programme.

Legacy 3G networks are being phased out, with two mobile network operators having already completed the process, and 2G expected to be shut down by 2033.

Improving Ofcom’s mobile coverage reporting

Current coverage reporting based on existing signal strength predictions from mobile network operators has limitations and does not necessarily reflect customers lived experience.

Improving its coverage and performance reporting and exploring new ways to capture this data is a priority for Ofcom in the coming year. This work will include overhauling its mobile web-checker tool, which Ofcom will re-launch in the summer of 2025.