Clear-Com powers TED Conferences

Clear-Com recently teamed up with TED Conferences’s to upgrade their live production capabilities with a custom intercom solution centred around the Arcadia Central Station. This solution is tailored to TED’s high-stakes live event environment, providing robust, real-time communication across both on-site and remote production teams.

Clear-Com’s applications team, represented in this instance by John Ferrante, led the installation at TED’s New York production facility in July 2024, configuring an end-to-end system that supports TED’s complex communication needs. The installation introduced the Arcadia Central Station, upgraded to the latest firmware release, and included an extensive suite of FreeSpeak II digital wireless products, IP transceivers, wireless beltpacks, and remote connectivity through Clear-Com’s award-winning Gen-IC virtual intercom. As part of the upgrade, TED also transitioned from its legacy analogue wired intercom to HelixNet Digital Network Partyline System. This configuration allows TED’s production team to streamline on-demand communication across multiple teams, making it adaptable for both live shows and distributed production workflows.

TED’s Head of Production, Mina Sabet, identified the need for the best intercom technology on the market to match TED’s world-class production standards and cutting-edge content delivery. “We needed the best communications tool to handle our fast paced, high stakes events in our home office theatre in New York City. There was no question Clear-Com was the best solution” said Sabet.

The heart of TED’s new communication system integrates seamlessly with TED’s existing network, allowing Clear-Com equipment to connect with other audio systems across the venue with minimal latency and pristine audio fidelity. Integrated IP and Dante-enabled channels further expand TED’s ability to manage communication in real time. This setup enables TED to retain established communication flows, while introducing the flexibility and scalability of Arcadia as they gradually transition to this new infrastructure.

Gen-IC adds a new level of remote connectivity to TED’s operations. Six IVC links connect remote team members directly into TED’s on-site Arcadia infrastructure, delivering seamless integration between remote and local team members. This functionality is facilitated by an LQ Series IP Interfaces connected to the Gen-IC Cloud, which provides TED’s production team with dynamic control over remote and local communication channels. Gen-IC’s capability to integrate remote users easily has been transformative for TED’s production, allowing the organisation to remain agile while maintaining high standards in audio quality.

Clear-Com’s commitment to ease-of-use extended to on-site training, with Ferrante equipping TED’s Technical Director, Chi Yim, to independently manage Arcadia and Gen-IC. TED’s team can now configure channels, assign users, and manage remote links, providing TED with a future-proofed system that scales in step with the organisation’s growth. “Clear-Com’s solution has transformed our ability to manage complex productions,” said Yim. “With Arcadia’s powerful network integration and Gen-IC’s remote capabilities, we’re able to streamline communication across all team members, whether they’re in the room or joining us remotely.”

This workflow highlights the unique challenges TED faces as a hybrid live event and content production organisation bringing elements of Broadcasting, Streaming, and high-end Meeting Production together; demands which should resonate with cutting edge producers of corporate AV events, many of whom are Clear-Com customers. Clear-Com’s installation of Arcadia, replacement of analogue wired comms to HelixNet digital wired comms, use of FreeSpeak II beltpacks and Gen-IC equips TED with an adaptable, reliable communication solution that supports both present and future demands of live event production, remote collaboration, and content distribution, empowering the talented team at TED to deliver its programming with greater efficiency and quality.