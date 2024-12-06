DAZN extends Bundesliga DACH rights

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has confirmed the extension of its domestic Bundesliga rights in Germany and other DACH markets. From 2025 until 2029, the Bundesliga Konferenz and all Sunday matches will be available to watch live and only on DAZN, in an expanded offering that will cover around 80 per cent of all Bundesliga games.

DAZN will expand its live coverage from 106 to 240 matches per season, including, for the first time, bringing fans exclusive access to the Saturday Konferenz.

The Bundesliga Konferenz, new to DAZN (and currently airing on Sky Deutschland), is a live simulcast format that offers multiple simultaneous matches live on Saturday afternoons. Cutting between games to showcase highlights in real-time, the Bundesliga Konferenz on DAZN will offer fans a seamless and immersive experience of football action.

DAZN also holds rights to the Bundesliga outside DACH in Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Canada.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “The renewal of our partnership with the DFL, resulting in the expansion of DAZN’s offering of Bundesliga games from the coming season, cements DAZN as the home of football in Germany. It’s a fantastic outcome for the league, clubs and fans, and highlights DAZN’s enduring appeal as the partner of choice for the world’s biggest leagues. DAZN will continue to offer the most comprehensive range of live football in one place, creating an unrivalled home for fans worldwide.”

Alice Mascia, DAZN DACH CEO, added: “We are extremely happy to expand our long-term partnership with the DFL and the Bundesliga clubs until 2029. With this investment, we are increasing our Bundesliga coverage and committing to bring even more accessibility and innovation to all football fans. Together with the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the top international leagues, the new Bundesliga media rights confirm that DAZN is the unrivalled home of football providing fans the best football experience in one place.”