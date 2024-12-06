EBU elects new executive board

EBU members have elected a new Executive Board, made up of eleven senior executives of public service media from throughout Europe.

Nine Executive Board members were elected on December 5th at the EBU’s 93rd General Assembly in Lausanne. The Board is responsible for ensuring the implementation of the EBU’s strategy and policies.

Six current board members will be returning to join the EBU’s President Delphine Ernotte Cunci (France Télévisions) and Vice-President Cilla Benkö (Swedish Radio), who were both elected at the previous session of the General Assembly this summer.

Simona Agnes, Nathalie Biancolli and Roland Weissmann all join the Executive Board for the first time.

Biancolli has been Director General of TV Monaco since 2023, while Weissmann has been Director General at ORF since 2022. Agnes is a Member of the Board of Rai.

Milen Mitev (Director General, BNR) joined the Board last December, with Mykola Chernotytskyi (Suspilne Ukraine), Katja Wildermuth (BR) and Tim Davie (BBC) previously elected to the Board in 2021.

Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė (LRT) will be serving her third term as an EBU Board Member, and Nicolau Santos (RTP) will be serving his second term.

EBU President, Delphine Ernotte Cunci, commented: “For 2025 and beyond, I believe we have a strong and effective team ready to serve the interests of public service media. Together with the relentless efforts and commitment of the EBU Director General and the EBU’s dedicated services, I trust that the newly elected Executive Board will continue to build upon the achievements of the past two years.”

The Board will serve for a 2-year period from January 2025 to December 2026.

Full Executive Board Line-Up

President: Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, CEO, France Télévisions (France)

Vice-President: Cilla Benkö, Director General, SR (Sweden)

Simona Agnes, Member of the Board, Rai (Italy)

Nathalie Biancolli, Director General, TV Monaco (Monaco)

Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board, Suspilne Ukraine (Ukraine)

Tim Davie, Director General, BBC (UK)

Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Director General, LRT (Lithuania)

Milen Mitev, Director General, BNR (Bulgaria)

Nicolau Santos, President, RTP (Portugal)

Katja Wildermuth, Director General, BR (Germany)

Roland Weissmann, Director General, ORF (Austria)