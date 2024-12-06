France: Canal+ pulling pay-TV channels from DTT

Canal+ has announced that it will soon withdraw its four pay-TV channel, Canal+, Canal+ Cinéma, Canal+ Sport and Planète+, from DTT in France.

The French broadcaster said it “continues to suffer tax and regulatory decisions that penalise its operations in France”, such as an increase in tax paid to the CNC (The French National Centre of Cinema), threats to its VAT rate, and the decision to withdraw the broadcast licence of the C8 DTT channel.

Canal+ said this decision “has profoundly impacted the activities of its pay-TV channels on DTT”. As a result, the group has decided not to continue broadcasting its four pay-TV channels on DTT.

This withdrawal will take effect in June 2025. Only Canal+ subscribers who are still on DTT will be affected. Canal+ says it will offer them the equipment they need to continue to access content via other broadcasting methods (DTH, ADSL and fibre via telecom operators, Internet / OTT from the Canal+ app on all connected screens).