Hayek confirms season 2 of Like Water For Chocolate

During a Max showcase in London, Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek surprised those in attendance by taking the stage and confirming a second season of LatAm Max Original Like Water For Chocolate.



“It’s been picked up for a second season,” confirmed Hayek, who serves as an Executuve Producer on the series. “We don’t want to do more than two, we don’t water it down, to try to make it longer we want to do only two and make them really strong, and make it spectacular.”

The series, which only debuted on November 3rd, is an adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s celebrated novel chronicling a complicated and timeless romance.

“I think its a story of love which is universal and we’re still dealing with this, if we don’t become robots and for the history of humanity all the things like sisterhood, competition, problems with sisters, relationship mothers and daughter, the hope for political change and food, magical realism, its what helps for this tale to be so fascinating over and over throughout time,” said Hayek,

Casey Bloys Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, added: “Like Water for Chocolate outperformed all expectations in Latin America and resonated in additional markets as well. This is exactly the type of breakout success we hope to emulate with other local original productions.”