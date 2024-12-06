Max replacing BluTV in Turkey

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has confirmed that its Max streaming service will launch in Turkey next year.

Max will replace WBD’s existing SVoD service, BluTV, which it acquired in late 2023. WBD’s Turkish content chief, Deniz Şaşmaz Oflaz, made the announcement during a panel at Content London, saying the switchover will occur in spring 2025.

At a Max showcase in London, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, echoed the news, commenting: “On the horizon, in the first half of next year, Max will launch in Turkey and Australia, with more markets to follow.”

Bloys also reiterated that Max will launch in the UK in 2026, along with some of the other “biggest European markets.”

Max is currently available in 74 countries with a global sub-base of over 110 million.