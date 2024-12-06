Mezzo on Tencent in China

THEMA, a Canal+ company, has announced that 100 Mezzo titles are now part of Tencent Video VoD service, making Mezzo premium concerts, operas and ballets available for the first time in China mainland, and extending their distribution in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

This successful launch on Tencent, one of the largest internet and technology companies in China, marks a new milestone in THEMA footprint and in Asia as well as in Mezzo audiences reach in the region.

Mezzo titles are offered under SVoD and TVoD, allowing subscribers and users to choose from a vast selection of opera houses, festivals, classical music, jazz and dance content.

Mezzo is the perfect introduction to classical music, jazz and dance. Viewers are invited to explore the repertoire in the company of artists who share their passion with enthusiasm, in a variety of formats: concerts, archive material, clips, interviews documentaries., and more. The promising talents of tomorrow, the stars of today, the legends of yesterday, operas, recitals, the symphonic repertoire, sacred music, jazz, world music and dance: you’ll find them all on Mezzo.

“When Arts & Culture meets modern technology, making the best of classical performances accessible to the audience of Tencent Arts in China; we are very excited about Mezzo being available in China, for the first time, with such a strategic partner, Tencent”, said Alexandre Bac, Managing Director APAC at THEMA. “Tencent Arts is the reference for Classical Music and Culture, carefully curating the best contents from this genre”.