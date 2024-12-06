Nielsen, TikTok cross-media measurement partnership

Nielsen and TikTok are teaming up to unlock a cross-media view of ad campaign performance inclusive of TikTok in the US. The new integration provides a holistic view of campaign performance across publishers and platforms, and for the first time, enables cross-media measurement so that advertisers and agencies can compare ad performance on TikTok across all screens, including digital, CTV, and linear. With a better understanding of TikTok’s unique contribution to audience reach, buyers can build more effective media plans , connect with the right audience, and improve return on media investment.

Capturing audience engagement on platforms like TikTok is critical as audiences move seamlessly across platforms and devices. Nielsen delivers cross-media measurement via Nielsen ONE, providing comprehensive insights on audience reach. The integration with TikTok uses cleanroom technology and Nielsen’s panels and data assets to provide independent and verified reporting of demographic data for campaign measurement in Nielsen ONE.

“In the dynamic video landscape, brands need to extend their reach beyond traditional channels. TikTok’s commitment to providing diverse measurement tools, including our integration with Nielsen ONE, enables advertisers to understand and leverage cross-media engagement, driving meaningful results,” commented Jorge Ruiz, Global Head of Marketing Science TikTok.

“Amidst a fragmented ecosystem, advertisers are increasingly challenged to understand and substantiate the incremental value of each element of their media plan. Integrating TikTok into Nielsen ONE unlocks a significant piece of the puzzle, providing much-needed clarity and ultimately helping advertisers make the most informed decisions as they plan and measure their cross platform and publisher campaigns,” added Ameneh Atai, GM of Audience Measurement at Nielsen.