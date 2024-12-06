Sky Deutschland remains home of Bundesliga

Sky Deutschland will remain the home of the Bundesliga in Germany until 2029. From 2025/26, Sky Sport will present more Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 action than any other provider with the following content:

87 per cent of the total of 617 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches, the relegation games and the Supercup

seven of the nine regular kick-off times, including Friday nights back on Sky

The match of the week on Saturday evening

The best matches on Saturday afternoon

All of the Bundesliga 2: all matches, all weekend.

More games in UHD/HDR

Alle Spiele, alle Tore on Saturday and extensive highlight coverage of the Sunday games directly after the final whistle

Barny Mills, CEO of Sky Deutschland, commented: “Sky remains the home of the Bundesliga. This is a fantastic result for football fans, Bundesliga clubs and Sky. Sky has secured more games, the most games and the best games. Going forward Sky Sport will offer fans 80 per cent of all games exclusively and 100 percent of the top matches and more. We are thus strengthening our position as the leading sports provider in the long term and contributing to the growth of the league.”

Sky Sport’s Bundesliga coverage will be available over the internet with Sky Stream and WOW as well as via cable and satellite with Sky Q. All broadcasting rights to the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are valid for Sky in all distribution channels (satellite, cable, IPTV, web and mobile) and, in addition to Germany, also for Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, South Tyrol and Eastern Belgium. Also included are the rights for public screenings in restaurants, hotels and other public establishments, which are being offered by Sky Business.