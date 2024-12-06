South Africa: ASO extended to end-March 25

South Africa Minister of Communications Solly Malatsi has confirmed that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies has secured cabinet’s support for an extension of the deadline for the analogue switch-off from December 31st 2024 to March 31st 2025, suggesting that the extension will ensure that as many indigent households as possible will enjoy their right to access broadcast services.

The International Telecommunications Union’s original deadline had been June 2015, which as missed, largely as a result off a legal dispute as to whether the signal should be encrypted or not. The initial switchover was supposed to happen in November 2011.

“We have communicated this decision to the broadcasters and relevant stakeholders in a meeting today and commit to continue working together with them on this project,” said Malatsi. “Their commitment to ensuring that the free-to-air households migrate is critical to the success of this programme. The postponement of the analogue switch off deadline recognises the considerable delays that have plagued the Broadcasting Digital Migration (BDM) project since its inception and provides the necessary relief that makes provision for more time to migrate as many South African as possible before the final switch off. To this end, the Government will continue to subsidise indigent households. To avert further delays and ensure efficient delivery, I have directed the Director-General to implement consequence management for any individuals responsible for failures within the Department,” he confirmed.

“Currently, approximately 467,000 indigent households who are registered for government- provided set-top boxes have not yet received them,” he reported. “There is no denying that the Broadcasting Digital Migration project has dragged on for far too long, costing the government R1.23 billion [€64.4m] for dual illumination, which refers to the simultaneous transmission of both analogue and digital signals. This process is costly and cannot be sustained indefinitely. More so, at a time when the fiscus is under extreme pressure. Our immediate focus between now and the end of March 2024 is to aggressively accelerate the delivery and installation of set-top boxes to indigent households to ensure that as many households as possible are prepared for the switch-off.”

“Broadcasters are key stakeholders in this and will be instrumental in raising awareness to ensure that the rest of the free to air households have access to the necessary device to receive digital broadcasting signals. I appeal to all South Africa to help ensure that we migrate those households which are still receiving analogue broadcasting transmission.”

“We all have a role to play to ensure that the country transitions towards digital broadcasting for better services, wider content and entertainment,” he concluded.