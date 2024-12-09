AST SpaceMobile to test D2C in UK

AST SpaceMobile has been licensed by media regulator Ofcom to start testing its satellite-based ‘direct-to-cellular’ (D2C) service in the UK. The licence is for six months starting on December 20th.

Other national regulators have approved similar tests ahead of full service introductions.

AST is working with Vodafone in the UK as its telco partner, although full public access is not likely until later in 2025 or 2026. Currently AST has five of its ‘BlueBird’ craft in orbit and is planning to have around 60 of a larger ‘Block 2’ version in orbit by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, AST’s rival, Elon Musk’s Starlink, has completed the launch of its D2C fleet. It launched 13 D2C satellites on December 4th as part of a 20-satellite mission. SpaceX confirmed post-launch that it had now completed the first shell of its D2C constellation, which comprises about 330 satellites.

These Starlink satellites are equipped with laser terminals which SpaceX says would provide “immediate connection over laser backhaul to the Starlink constellation, eliminate dead zones and provide peace of mind when customers need it most.”