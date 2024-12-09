LG partners with Famobi on LG Magic Remote games

LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with Famobi, a German HTML game development studio, to introduce the first games playable with the LG Magic Remote. This collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience by providing greater ease and enjoyment. The newly introduced games are optimised for seamless play with the LG Magic Remote.

As part of this collaboration, LG Smart TV users can now play puzzle game Cut the Rope using their LG Magic Remote for precise moves without the need for extra gaming controllers. Additionally, LG has recently brought the popular mobile game Thief Puzzle to its smart TVs, enabling users to enjoy various puzzle jigsaw challenges customised for the LG Magic Remote.

LG has been expanding its offerings with games from Play.Works. This includes popular titles such as Wheel of Fortune, Tetris and Pac-Man. The newly launched SpongeBob SquarePants Bounce allows players to embark on an underwater adventure with the celebrated SpongeBob character, all from the comfort of their home on the big screen of an LG Smart TV.

Furthermore, LG has teamed up with Simulmedia to introduce PlayerWON. This in-game advertising solution seamlessly integrates non-intrusive ads into gameplay. LG aims to support its game partner companies in achieving sustainable growth through an evolving game ecosystem, offering engaging and interactive solutions that add to the gaming experience.