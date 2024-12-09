Max to be bundled with Sky in UK

Sky and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have announced an expanded long-term partnership, broadening their collaboration to bring WBD content to Sky and NOW customers in the UK and Ireland.

Building on the current content available on Sky Cinema and Sky Atlantic, the new agreement will now include the ad-supported version of Max, WBD’s streaming service, bundled for Sky customers at no extra cost, when it launches in the UK and Ireland in early 2026.

Sky customers will continue to have access shows such as House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Last of Us (pictured), and any new series aired before the end of 2025, on Sky Atlantic and through Sky’s On Demand service. New series that will be exclusive to Max include the forthcoming series of Harry Potter.

In addition, NOW UK and Ireland Entertainment members will also receive bundled access to the ad-supported version of Max.

Dana Strong, Sky Group CEO, commented: “This deal builds on our remarkable achievements this year. We have secured most major sports rights through to the end of the decade, extended our content partnerships, and progressed our transition from satellite to IP, with nine out 10 new customers choosing Sky Glass or Sky Stream. This partnership solidifies Sky as the ultimate TV destination and the preferred partner of choice for streamers, rights holders and content creators alike. This new partnership provides an expanded range of content for our customers to enjoy Warner Bros Discovery’s popular storytelling through Max. The combination of content from our partners, alongside our slate of Sky Originals, and Sky’s leading aggregation of the UK and Ireland’s best content apps gives us an unrivalled entertainment proposition and an exceptional line-up of the world’s best shows.”

Andrew Georgiou, President & Managing Director for WBD UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, added: “Today’s announcement is hugely exciting for everyone who loves award-winning scripted entertainment and movies. Arriving in early 2026, the market-wide launch of Max in the UK & Ireland is a significant step in its global roll-out, and will be the place where audiences find incredible new shows, including the future Harry Potter series from HBO. Our new agreement will continue Warner Bros Discovery’s long-standing collaboration with Sky and deepen our relationship across distribution and now the bundling of Max. This will enable Max immediately at launch to be available to millions of passionate video subscribers, and separately be available to the more than 20 million other broadband households in the territories through Max direct to consumer and other partnerships.”

The deal also sees Turner Kids content on channels including Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and Boomerang remaining part of Sky and NOW’s offering. Sky and Warner Bros Discovery already have a long-term carriage agreement in place for a wide range of WBD’s other television channels.