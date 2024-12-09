MPs to examine CMS department work

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to hold an evidence session as part of its role to scrutinise the spending, policies and administration of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy MP will be making her first appearance before the Committee and will be joined by Susannah Storey, Permanent Secretary at the department.

MPs are likely to use the session to ask about the department’s priorities and recent developments in the arts, media and sport sectors. There are likely to be questions touching on a range of the department’s policy responsibilities, including on the impact of artificial intelligence on the creative industries.

The Committee may ask about issues relating to the Government’s announcement on the future funding of the BBC and Charter review process.

On sport, there could be questions about the progress of the Government’s proposed Football Governance Bill and Government policy relating to grassroots and school sports, following the launch of the Committee’s inquiry in October 2024.

The Government’s plans for a National Youth Strategy and its decision to close the National Citizen Service programme could also be examined during the hearing.

The evidence session is scheduled for Tuesday December 10th.