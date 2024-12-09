Scotland loses a Spaceport

Orbex, a main contractor and backer of the Sutherland, Scotland spaceport is moving its activity to rival Scottish launch site at SaxaVord in the Shetland Isles. Orbex says it has suspended construction at Sutherland.

SaxaVord said cryptically via X: “SaxaVord Spaceport today welcomes Orbex to its growing stable of clients after the spaceflight company decided to switch its launch operations to Shetland from Sutherland.”

The Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) organisation, in a December 4th statement strongly hinted at its disappointment, saying: “This announcement marks an unexpected change of direction from Orbex. When HIE first began implementing plans for a spaceport on the A’ Mjoine peninsula, back in 2018, it was with the clear intention that this would create new economic opportunities for present and future generations. We want to send a clear message to local people in north Sutherland that we are deeply disappointed at this turn of events and remain committed to working with them to develop a positive future for Melness and the surrounding area.”

The Scottish government agency stressed that it “will assure that grant funding to Orbex has been appropriately spent”.

The decision means the Sutherland site on the A’Mhoine peninsula lies incomplete with a “floating road” over a peat bog stretching more than two kilometres but without launch facilities.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney, responding to a question on December 5th said the Scottish government would ensure that the £14.6 million in public funding and support to Orbex to develop the Sutherland site was accounted for.

Swinney added: “It is “a completely reasonable question about public investment that has been committed, how the state had committed to the development and how that stands. There will be contractual arrangements that have been put in place in the provision of grant funding, and I will explore those issues [and report] on what steps can be taken to address what I recognize to be a legitimate issue. My understanding of the decision that’s been arrived at is to concentrate on the spaceport development as proposed in Shetland.”

Orbex CEO Phil Chambers said: “This decision will help us reach first launch in 2025 and provide SaxaVord with another customer to further strengthen its commercial proposition. It’s a win-win for UK and Scottish space. It is part of our strategic plan to offer the market a medium-sized launcher that will compete in Europe for larger payloads.”