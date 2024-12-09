Spain: 73% young adults watch pirate content

Nearly three-quarters (73.2 per cent) of young adults (ie those aged 18-24 years old) in Spain watch pirate SVoD content, according to a report from consultancy firm GECA.

The report reveals that piracy is a common practice in the country, with 45.4 per cent of people having access to illegal content.

Movies (32.4 per cent), TV series (31.9 per cent) and sports (16.6 per cent) are the most widely pirated TV content.