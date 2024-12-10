Canal+ spin-off approved by Vivendi shareholders

The Combined General Shareholders Meeting of Vivendi, held December 9th under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré, approved by more than 97.5 per cent of the votes the separation from Vivendi of Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group (the company bringing together the 66.53 per cent investment in Lagardère and 100 per cent of Prisma Media). The first trading day for the shares of these three companies will therefore take place, as announced, on December 16th, 2024, respectively on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Growth Paris.

With a quorum of 71.96 per cent of shareholders present or represented, the two resolutions requiring approval by a two-thirds majority of votes, namely those regarding partial asset contributions subject to the French legal regime applicable to partial demergers (apport partiel d’actifs soumis au régime des scissions), have been overwhelmingly adopted with 97.57 per cent of the votes for the Canal+ partial demerger and with 97.58 per cent for the Louis Hachette Group partial demerger. The resolution regarding the distribution in kind of Havas NV shares to the Vivendi shareholders, requiring the approval of a simple majority of votes, was adopted with 97.61 per cent of the votes.

Yannick Bolloré said: “We are delighted with the very high adoption rate of our spin-off project. This undisputable result confirms the strong support of our shareholders for this transformative transaction.”

“The Supervisory Board would like to warmly thank Arnaud de Puyfontaine and the whole Management Board, all the teams involved in this project, our different advisors and our shareholders for their trust. We are convinced that this new chapter for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group will be very promising and create value for all stakeholders.”

December 13th, 2024 (included) is the last day for investors wishing to be allocated shares as part of this spin-off to acquire Vivendi shares. The first listing of the shares of the three companies will take place on December 16th, 2024, at 9 am (Paris time). The settlement-delivery of the Canal+, Havas NV and Louis Hachette Group shares to the shareholders of Vivendi entitled to receive them will take place on December 18th, 2024.

January 15th, 2025, is the deadline for the payment of social levies (prélèvements sociaux) and/or non-final withholding tax (prélèvement non libératoire) or withholding tax (retenue à la source).