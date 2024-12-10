FAST Channels TV to launch Inside Investigations channel

Consumer Crusaders, along with its primary media brand TrustDALE, has announced a collaboration with FAST Channels TV to introduce its latest venture, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel branded Inside Investigations, to audiences worldwide.

Inside Investigations has a growing roster of original programs currently in production including the channel’s flagship Inside Investigations series that follows renowned consumer investigator, Dale Cardwell, and the TrustDALE team as they travel the country to uncover consumer scams and fraud that impact our everyday lives. Additional original series featured on the channel include This Can Happen To You and Consumer News We Can Use all developed to help consumers become safe and savvy.

“Bringing the Inside Investigations brand into the FAST space is a perfect extension to our broad content distribution strategy,” said Alex Kopacz, VP, Content Distribution & Licensing at TrustDALE. “For more than 15 years, TrustDALE has become synonymous with protecting the rights of consumers and uncovering consumer fraud. This partnership with FAST Channels TV will allow us to highlight our important stories and investigations through the reach of the channel.”

FAST Channels TV enables over 100 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators, and content owners to swiftly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are delighted to welcome Inside Investigations to our roster of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing diverse and captivating content to our viewers.”

For inquiries about launching a FAST channel or adding some or all of our channels to your platform visit https://www.fastchannels.tv/