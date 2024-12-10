Titan OS, a Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a partnership with Warner Bros Discovery for the launch of Max on Titan OS. As part of this collaboration, the Max app is now accessible on Philips devices powered by Titan OS across Europe, with expansion plans to include JVC and other brands soon.

Subscribers can enjoy iconic brands and franchises such as HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network and Max Originals. The platform also features a variety of blockbuster films from Warner Bros Pictures and non-scripted programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, and HGTV.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, stated: “We’re thrilled to bring Max’s world-class library to millions of homes across Europe, offering our users iconic franchises and premium entertainment. This partnership reinforces our commitment to creating the best TV experience. By leveraging our personalisation and discoverability features, we aim to connect Max’s incredible offering with the right audiences”.

Subscribers can personalise their profiles, receive tailored recommendations, and enjoy content in their preferred language. Max also allows the creation of profiles for kids, with age-appropriate content and parental controls. Its intuitive search functionality makes it easy to find content, while features such as Continue Watching, Download for on-the-go viewing and the option for subscribers to save desired content.

The Max app will be accessible from the Titan OS homepage. Users can launch the app directly or explore featured content via homepage banners.