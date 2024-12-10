Record performance for BBC Studios’ channels in EMEA

BBC Studios has revealed record performance for its linear channel business across EMEA in 2024. BBC branded services in the Netherlands, Poland, Africa and the Nordics have achieved their highest share figures to date.

BBC First, BBC Studios’ premium drama channel in the Netherlands has gone from strength to strength, with 2024 topping 2023 as its biggest year since launching in 2015. The channel has delivered a 2.3 per cent 4+ market share to date in 2024, up +16 per cent from last year.

BBC Studios channel portfolio in Poland (BBC Earth, BBC Brit, BBC First, BBC Lifestyle and CBeebies) is also on track to deliver its highest share in 2024 (0.82 per cent, 4+) since the portfolio launched in 2015, with BBC Earth and BBC First delivering the highest annual share ever in 2024.

BBC Nordic, BBC Studios multi-genre linear channel available in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland, has ranked as the biggest international channel in its competitive set in Norway in October and November. In November the channel delivered the highest share since launch (1.2 per cent, 4+) and the channel has seen an +53 per cent increase in Share in 2024 compared to 2023, when it launched.

BBC Studios’ linear portfolio on DStv in Africa (BBC Lifestyle, BBC Brit, BBC UKTV, BBC Earth, BBC News) has grown in reach by +14 per cent in 2024, with CBeebies and BBC UKTV achieving their highest performance to-date in 2024, and BBC Lifestyle its highest performances since 2017. BBC Primetime, BBC Studios’ hand-crafted 2-hour content block on SABC3, has increased in reach by 24 per cent compared the same period last year on SABC3.

Arran Tindall, Chief Commercial Officer, EVP, EMEA Key Markets, commented: “2024 has been a record year for our channels business in EMEA. We have seen incredible numbers across our whole channel portfolio in the Netherlands, Poland, Africa and the Nordics and I am extremely proud of the growth we have seen this year. This success is a testament to BBC Studios’ extensive breadth of high-quality content and the careful curation by our teams to deliver engaging schedules that resonate with local tastes and audiences in each of our markets”.