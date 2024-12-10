UK in top tier on Netflix ISP Speed Index

Higher bitrates drove several increases during November on the Netflix ISP Speed Index, a monthly update on which internet service providers (ISPs) provide the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience.

Twelve countries and regions were in the top performance tier in November: Denmark, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the UK all registered an average speed of 3.4 Mbps.

Twenty-eight per cent of ISPs increased by 0.4 Mbps, and 64 per cent rose by 0.2 Mbps this month; however, no individual ISP showed gains outside these increases. Meanwhile, three ISPs experienced losses. BOnline in Kuwait and Saigontourist Cable Television in Vietnam both dropped 0.2 Mbps, falling from 2.6 to 2.4 Mbps, while Oi Internet in Brazil also decreased by 0.2 Mbps, dropping from 2.2 to 2.0 Mbps.

Fourteen countries and regions experienced an overall speed increase of 0.4 Mbps since October’s results. Greece and Poland rose from 2.8 to 3.2 Mbps, while Denmark, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand and the UK all increased from 3.0 to 3.4 Mbps this month.