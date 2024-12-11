Channelbox expands Nollywood line-up

Channelbox has expanded its Nollywood line-up with the addition of four new FAST Nollywood channels: True African, Afriwood Blockbuster, Cinema Hausa and Cinema Yoruba.

These channels are now available via Channelbox on Freeview channel 271 and Freely 561 bringing a ariety of African stories, culture and entertainment to audiences in the UK.

The newly added channels celebrate the diversity of Nigerian cinema in English and regional languages such as Hausa and Yaruba.

Due to the high demand for Nollywood content in the UK Channelbox created a special category dedicated to the African broadcasts which also includes Nolly Africa, Africa News, Vox Africa, Nigbati and many more.

“Channelbox is about diversity and inclusivity of cultures, and languages and it caters to all diasporas who call UK their home. We are thrilled to expand Channelbox’s line-up with these outstanding Nollywood channels. They represent the creativity, diversity, and storytelling excellence that define African entertainment,” commented Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox’s Head of Business Development.