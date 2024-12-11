France: Disney+ scoops Oscars live stream

Disney+ is to exclusively live stream the 2025 Oscars ceremony in France on March 2nd 2025, taking over from previous linear broadcaster Canal+.

The deal, revealed by Julia Tenret, Director of Disney+ Acquisition and Programming, comes at a key moment for the streaming service and the Disney Group, as Disney’s distribution deal with Canal+ will end on December 31st.

“From January 1st, 2025, Canal+ customers will no longer be able to watch our films or access Disney+ or our television channels with their subscriptions,” Disney announced in November 2024.

In line with French theatrical window rules, viewers will now have to wait 17 months, instead of six months on Canal+, after a movie’s cinema release before it will stream on Disney+. The group is now considering all options to grow the platform and content distribution.

According to local reports, Disney would also be negotiating with the movie industry to increase its contribution into French movie production so as to get a more favourable position in the theatrical window rule.

The platform, which ranks third SVoD in France with 30 million users, also plans to grow its presence in French TV series.