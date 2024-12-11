Gracenote launches Gracenote On Sports solution

Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has announced the launch of Gracenote On Sports, a new solution developed to transform how viewers discover and engage with sports content across platforms. The solution fixes the consumer problem of finding live sports by providing streaming and linear video platforms an easy-to-implement metadata solution that connects the entire sports video ecosystem.

Video services can now use a single API to access Gracenote sports data covering 150+ leagues and competitions connected to Gracenote video data including imagery and content IDs. Enriched sports data, live sports schedules and team and league data power next-generation universal search capabilities and unique sports experiences to attract and retain viewers. Future product enhancements will enable display of real-time game scores and team standings as well as athlete appearances in other entertainment content.

Access to sports has fragmented with the rise of streaming and dispersion of sports rights. For example, of the 2,430 Major League Baseball games played during the 2024 regular season, only 150 were carried nationally on traditional broadcast or streaming channels. With 93 per cent of games spread across regional sports networks, local channels, streaming services and league-developed direct-to-consumer offerings, many professional baseball fans faced difficulty watching their favorite teams play.

“Sports programming has the unique ability to attract large and passionate audiences making it invaluable to video providers seeking to drive engagement and time spent with their services,” said Bill Michels, Chief Product Officer at Gracenote. “With Gracenote’s new solution, customers can now deliver innovative discovery experiences leveraging sports content and win the competition for viewers and their attention.”

With On Sports, a video provider can do the following: