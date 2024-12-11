Hisense ranked #1 in 100-inch TV market

Hisense, the consumer electronics and home appliances brand, has seen success with its premium TV strategy, opening the overseas high-end market for high-value Laser TVs with price points in the range of £1,999 – £5,000.

Recognised as the World’s No.1 in the 100-inch TV market by Omdia, Hisense has set the trend in large-screen TVs. This has included bringing immersive gaming experiences though its cooperation with Black Myth: Wukong, becoming the game’s official TV partner and delivering customised gaming modes.

In addition, Hisense also significantly raised its brand visibility and recognition of its technology and product strength in sponsoring global sporting events such as partnership with FlFA Club World Cup 2025.

Commenting on the recognition, Rob Andrews, Head of Strategy and Go-To-Marketing at Hisense UK, said: “Being recognised as the World’s No.1 in the 100-inch TV market is an incredible accolade. At Hisense, we’re dedicated to ensuring we deliver high-quality, innovative products, and we’re extremely pleased that this has been recognised. he 100” TV marks a breakthrough moment for home-entertainment, with this recognition demonstrating Hisense’s dedication to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge innovation.”

In Q3, the overall high-end TV market enjoyed a 51 per cent year-on-year shipment volume in the global marketplace, reports Counterpoint Research. The shipment volume of Mini LED TVs recorded a 102 per cent year-on-year increase, surpassing the shipment volume of OLED TV’s. Whilst the shipment volume for OD-LCD TVs also grew by more than 50 per cent, with quarterly shipments volume breaking through 4 million units for the first time.