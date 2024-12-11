Ofcom consults on Media Act implementation

UK media regulator Ofcom is publishing two consultations as it begins to implement new laws under the Media Act 2024.

These new laws are designed to protect public service broadcasting while fostering innovation, so that UK audiences can enjoy the services, video and programmes they love.

Ofcom is implementing the new rules as quickly as possible, in line with its roadmap, in a way that is fair, proportionate and effective.

Consultation on Ofcom’s approach to making recommendations on Designation of Television Selection Services

Public service broadcasters provide trusted and accurate news and a diverse range of high-quality content for UK audiences, so it is critical that viewers can easily find and discover what they offer, says Ofcom.

The Media Act 2024 introduced a new online availability and prominence regime for PSB TV apps – such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 stream, My5, STV player, S4C Clic – distributed on connected TV platforms. Specifically, the regime requires those services, designated by the Secretary of State, to ensure that designated PSB TV apps and their content are available, prominent, and easily accessible. While BBC iPlayer will be automatically designated, Ofcom will designate the other PSB TV apps.

Ofcom must provide a report to the Secretary of State setting out its recommendations on the designation of television selection services. It must first publish a statement of principles and methods outline the approach that it will use in setting out its recommendations. Ofcom is seeking views on such principles and methods that it intends to follow in preparing its report.

In 2025, Ofcom will consult on its actual recommendations on the designation of TV platforms, before submitting its final report to the Secretary of State.

Local commercial radio licence renewals

Separately, Ofcom is also consulting on new provisions introduced by the Media Act for local commercial radio licence renewals.

The changes offer a new route for all licence holders to apply to have their licences renewed, including those who were previously unable to do. Specifically, this now means that a licensee can apply for renewal if there is not a ‘suitable’ DAB multiplex available.

This consultation sets out how Ofcom proposes to decide whether a multiplex is ‘suitable’.

Ofcom welcomes responses to both consultations by 5pm on February 5th 2025.