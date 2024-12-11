SpaceX raising $1.25bn in new shares

SpaceX’s Tender Offer is for $1.25 billion (€1.19bn) of new shares and is priced at $185 per share. It values the rocket-to-broadband company at about $350 billion, according to Bloomberg Business.

The Tender Offer is open to ‘Accredited Investors; or to existing employees.

The share price of $185 is well ahead from the $112 set in a prior valuation less than three months ago, said the memo to potential buyers. Bloomberg is quoting people familiar with the matter. SpaceX alone is offering to purchase as much as $500 million worth of common stock, it says.

Sources add that demand for shares was “overwhelming”.

Meanwhile, the day-to-day expansion of Starlink markets continues. Starlink’s high-speed internet is now available in Timor-Leste, marking the 116th country, territory or market around the world where service is available.

SpaceX Director of Enterprise Sales Andrew Matlock outlined the company’s ambitious plans to expand its Starlink satellite internet service to Papua New Guinea while speaking at the PNG Resource Week in Sydney, Australia.