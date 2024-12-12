ABC launches FAST channels with Amagi

Amagi, a provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has announced that ABC Commercial has partnered with Amagi to launch a suite of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

The rollout of the channel suite is expected to lead with North America, with plans to expand into broader English-speaking territories, Europe and Asia.

“This partnership with Amagi represents a significant milestone for ABC Commercial as we expand into the global FAST market, opening new doors for Australian content to thrive on international FAST platforms,” said ABC Commercial Digital Sales Manager Brian Lee. “Our channels will allow audiences to access Australia’s most loved and unique stories in innovative ways, whether they’re seeking family-friendly content, compelling dramas, or captivating documentaries.”

As the commercial arm of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the business represents a catalogue of over 4,000 hours of premium content across all genres — including scripted, factual entertainment, lifestyle and children’s.

“We know how much international audiences have opened up to Australian content over the last decade,” said Lee, “and we are confident that platforms will embrace our new channels with enthusiasm, allowing them to provide audiences with the opportunity to enjoy the best Australia has to offer. We look forward to announcing further details on our new channel launches in early 2025.”

“ABC’s foray into the FAST ecosystem is an exciting step forward. With Amagi’s technology, we’re enabling ABC to expand its reach, engaging audiences worldwide with high-quality content while creating new revenue opportunities through precise, targeted advertising,” commented Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi.

“We are seeing continued evolution of the FAST market as premium content owners are now looking to find new ways to reach their audience efficiently and intelligently. The ABC is one of the most important and beloved brands in Australian TV, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them on this journey,” added Thomas Parsons, Senior Director – Sales and Business Development at Amagi.