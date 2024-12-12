FAST FAQs: A guide to ad revenue and monetisation

The rise of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) has opened a new frontier for content owners to monetise their libraries. By offering viewers free content and generating revenue through ads, FAST channels have become a lucrative business model.

This article addresses the most frequently asked questions about how FAST channels generate revenue, control ads, and maximise earnings.

How do FAST channels generate revenue?

Unlike subscription-based platforms that charge viewers a monthly fee, FAST channels generate revenue through advertisements that are inserted into the content. The more viewers a channel attracts, the more ad impressions it delivers, directly impacting ad revenue. FAST channels can also generate revenue through sponsorships and partnerships with brands that leverage FAST platforms to reach a broad audience and promote their products or services.

How are ads placed in FAST channels, and how do I control them?

Adverts are placed using advanced ad insertion technology. This process identifies ideal moments during the stream to seamlessly insert commercials without interrupting the viewer’s experience. As a channel owner, you have some control over where and when ads are placed. Most platforms, including FAST Channels TV, allow you to set preferences for:

· Frequency of ads: determine how often ads appear within a given programme.

· Ad types: choose whether you prefer short or longer ads.

· Ad positioning: most streaming platforms require at least 12 minutes of ads per hour.

What are the most common ad formats for FAST channels?

Ad breaks on FAST channels are structured similarly to traditional TV, but with a little more flexibility. There are several ad formats used, with the most common being:

· Pre-roll ads: a single ad or a brief ad pod, usually 15–30 seconds long, that plays before the main content starts

· Mid-roll: ad breaks that occur naturally during the content, similar to a TV commercial break. These breaks can vary in length, typically between 60 to 180 seconds.

· Post-roll: ads that appear after the content has ended. While less intrusive, they tend to have lower engagement rates.

· Overlay ads: these are graphics that appear at the bottom of the screen during content, without fully interrupting the programme.

As a channel owner, you can often determine the number and length of ad breaks, with a balance between maximising ad revenue and maintaining a good viewer experience.

How do I attract advertisers to my FAST channel?

To attract advertisers, you’ll need to demonstrate that your channel reaches a valuable and engaged audience. Advertisers look for:

· Demographic match: if your channel caters to a specific niche or demographic, it becomes more attractive to advertisers targeting that audience.

· Viewership metrics: high viewership numbers and engagement statistics make your channel appealing to advertisers looking for broad exposure.

· Content relevance: advertisers are more likely to place ads on channels where their products or services align with the content’s theme. For instance, a fitness brand would prefer to advertise on a health or sports-related channel.

· Platform reach: if your FAST channel is distributed across multiple platforms (smart TVs, OTT devices, etc.), it can offer advertisers greater exposure, increasing its appeal.

· FAST Channels often achieve higher CPMs than traditional cable networks thanks to Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). This technology delivers targeted, non-skippable ads tailored to viewers, maximising ad relevance and revenue potential. With the average person consuming over five hours of content daily (according to Nielsen), the earnings potential from FAST Channels can scale quickly.

FAST Channels TV can help by offering insights into your audience demographics and viewership data to better pitch your channel to potential advertisers.

How much revenue can I expect from a FAST channel?

A key benefit to launching a FAST Channel is the opportunity to earn a higher Cost per Mille (CPM) from advertising. CPM, measured per 1,000 ad impressions, reflects how much advertisers are willing to pay to reach your audience.

Revenue varies based on several factors, including the size of your audience, the country where content is made available, the amount of content you offer, the genre (sports for example plays well with audiences), and your ad rates. Channels with niche content may command higher CPM rates due to their more targeted audience, while general entertainment channels often rely on volume to generate revenue.

Your earnings also depend on the number of ads per hour and how well they perform. Higher engagement with ads leads to more ad dollars, so keeping viewers watching and interacting with your channel is key to maximising revenue.

Can I negotiate ad rates directly with brands or networks?

It is possible for FAST channel owners with a strong audience and a niche focus to negotiate ad rates directly with brands or networks. By bypassing automated or programmatic ad sales, these direct partnerships can lead to significantly higher ad rates, as brands value the targeted reach and engagement your channel offers.

However, for most FAST channels, ads are sold via programmatic advertising platforms, which set prices dynamically based on demand, audience, and engagement.

What is programmatic advertising, and how does it work?

Programmatic advertising refers to the automated buying and selling of digital ads in real time. For FAST channels, this means that when a viewer starts watching, an algorithm selects and inserts the most relevant ad based on factors like viewer demographics, content genre, and advertiser demand.

FAST Channels TV leverages programmatic advertising technology to place ads efficiently across your channel, ensuring that ads are tailored to your audience while maximizing revenue opportunities.

What percentage of ad revenue can I expect to keep?

Typically, channel owners keep between 35 per cent and 50 per cent of the ad revenue, with the remainder going to the platform or distribution partner that helps manage the channel. FAST Channels TV offers a transparent revenue-sharing model, ensuring that you receive a fair portion of the earnings from the ads shown on your content.

The exact percentage depends on your distribution agreements, platform partnerships, and whether you’re using third-party ad tech providers.

Launching a FAST channel offers content owners a unique opportunity to connect with broad audiences and earn revenue through ad-supported streaming. With the help of partners like FAST Channels TV, content owners can take advantage of programmatic ad solutions, dynamic ad insertion, and targeted advertising to monetize their content effectively while retaining creative control over their channels. By leveraging data, partnerships, and strategic ad placements, FAST channel owners can unlock sustainable revenue streams for the long term.

Visit FAST Channels TV to learn how their products and services can help you.