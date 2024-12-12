France: C8, NRJ12 DTT exclusion confirmed

French TV regulator Arcom has confirmed the names of the next round of DTT FTA channels to broadcast from March 1st 2025, confirming the exclusion of Vivendi’s C8 and NRJ’s NRJ12.

Both will be replaced by newcomers CMI TV, the TV arm of billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, and OFTV, owned by regional press group Ouest France. The latter will start in September 2025 .

The other channels chosen are existing ones, owned by CMA Media, Canal+, TF1 and M6 groups: BFM-TV, CNews, CStar, Gulli, LCI, Paris Premiere, TMC, TFX and W9.

After the DTT call for bids was launched February, the regulatory body has confirmed it has signed eleven agreements with the enterprises selected to occupy those digital frequencies up to 2035.

The fact that Canal+ decided not to pursue the application for its pay DTT channels which had been preselected in July 2024 has had no effect on the number of FTA channels authorised to broadcast, said Arcom.