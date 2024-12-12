Report: TV key driver of gaming purchases in UK

LG Ad Solutions, a specialist in Connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, has unveiled findings from its report, The Connected Gamer, which explores the gaming habits and preferences of UK audiences. The report reveals the major role TV plays in shaping gamers’ purchasing decisions, offering new insights into how advertisers can connect with this highly engaged audience.

Gamers are a significant economic force, with the UK video game market valued at £7.82 billion (€9.4bn) in 2023, reflecting a 4.4 per cent annual growth. Television remains central to the gaming experience, with 68 per cent of UK gamers purchasing a TV to enhance gameplay and 77 per cent valuing cloud gaming capabilities on their TVs.

TV advertising significantly influences purchase behaviour, with 69 per cent of gamers stating that TV ads impact their decisions and 74 per cent being more likely to purchase games they see advertised. Even the Smart TV Home Screen is starting to play a vital role in how gamers learn about new games with 75 per cent of gamers wanting their TV to recommend new video games to them and 74 per cent like the idea of seeing video game recommendations on their TV Home Screen.

“Television is the foundation of the gaming ecosystem, serving as both the primary screen for immersive gameplay and a trusted discovery platform,” said Ed Wale, VP of International at LG Ad Solutions. “CTV advertising bridges engagement and action, allowing brands to deliver personalised experiences that move gamers seamlessly through the purchase funnel. It’s a game-changer for reaching this highly engaged audience with measurable results.”

The study also reveals the potential of interactive TV ads. Some 69 per cent of UK gamers are open to scanning QR codes on TV ads for video games, with 88 per cent of those likely to make a purchase. This highlights TV’s unique ability to combine storytelling with direct consumer engagement.

Key Findings:

Gamers Are Early Buyers: Over a third of UK gamers pre-order games before release or buy just after release, with heavy gamers 50 per cent more likely to pre-order.

Multi-Screen Engagement: 95 per cent of gamers multitask while watching TV, with activities like social media browsing (59 per cent) and gaming on other devices (40 per cent).

Top Purchase Drivers: Positive reviews (60 per cent), price (57 per cent), and discounts (32 per cent) are key influences for UK gamers.

Preference for Streaming Ads: 72 per cent find streaming TV ads more relevant than traditional TV ads, and 83 per cent prefer tailored advertising.

Looking forward, LG aims to revolutionise the gaming experience with its webOS Gaming technology, offering cutting-edge features like voice and motion APIs, cloud gaming, and interactive capabilities. This innovation empowers developers to create highly engaging games for the largest screen in the home.

As the UK gaming market continues to grow, the report underscores the critical role of CTV in bridging premium experiences with measurable advertising outcomes.