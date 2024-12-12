Roku offers advertisers free Spaceback usage

Roku has partnered with Spaceback, a specialist in social CTV ad creative, to offer free use of Spaceback’s platform to advertisers running campaigns through Roku Ads Manager. This collaboration empowers brands to take videos from social platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and Pinterest and transform them into premium TV ads on the big screen.

“This initiative makes it easier than ever for brands to get on the largest screen in the home,” commented Dan Lapinski, Head of Roku Ads Manager Product Marketing at Roku. “We’re thrilled to partner with Spaceback to provide this seamless path to high-quality ad creative built for TV. Advertisers can now focus on storytelling and engagement, without the hurdles of production and cost.”

Roku will cover creative fees for advertisers that run Spaceback creatives on Roku Ads Manager campaigns through Q1 2025. Go Fast Campers (GFC), a brand known for transforming trucks into campers, has already tested Spaceback creative on Roku.

“Connected TV was a game-changer for GFC,” said Robert Fowler, Director of Sales and Marketing at Go Fast Campers. “Our Spaceback creative on Roku led to visitors staying on our site three times longer compared to other paid media. Spaceback made it incredibly easy to repurpose our social creatives for CTV, and the impact was clear: CTV delivered exceptional engagement and performance and was a minimal lift for our team.”

“Roku amplifies the value of Social CTV, making it accessible to advertisers at any scale,” added Casey Saran, CEO and Co-Founder of Spaceback. “This partnership eliminates creative friction, empowering brands to maximise their social content on a new medium – at no additional cost.”