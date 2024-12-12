Spain: SkyShowtime partners with MasOrange

SkyShowtime, the European streaming service, has announced a partnership with Spanish telco MasOrange.

The deal, which commences immediately, is SkyShowtime’s latest distribution deal with a TV provider in Spain and will make SkyShowtime the most widely distributed streaming service within the MasOrange portfolio.

MasOrange customers will be able to access a seamless entertainment experience across selected offerings, with an exclusive package that includes access to SkyShowtime’s on-demand service as well as a SkyShowtime linear channel.

Sitting alongside MasOrange’s wider entertainment and sport offerings, customers will have access to SkyShowtime’s collection of Hollywood movies, exclusive series, and local originals including all seasons of the global hit series Yellowstone – including the latest episodes from Season 5, plus origin stories 1883 and 1923. Other exclusive titles include Recipe for Murder, Dexter: Original Sin, Landman, Lioness, Mamen Mayo, Matices, The Agency, The Day of the Jackal, The Fall Guy, The Madison, Tulsa King, and more.

Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer at SkyShowtime, said: “We’re hugely excited to announce this new deal in Spain. By partnering with MasOrange, the largest telecommunications operator in the region, we are not just expanding SkyShowtime’s reach – we are setting a new benchmark for how premium streaming services can collaborate with leading TV providers to bring more value to customers.”

Raquel Berzosa, SVP, Distribution & Partnerships & Regional General Manager for Iberia at SkyShowtime, commented: “This groundbreaking collaboration reaffirms SkyShowtime’s commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment to fans across Europe. With a wealth of exciting new entertainment coming to SkyShowtime – from local originals such as Mamen Mayo and Matices, to exclusive series such as The Day of the Jackal and the latest Hollywood movies like The Fall Guy– there could not be a better time to launch this incredible partnership with MasOrange.”

“The incorporation a brand of international prestige such as SkyShowtime to our partnerships reinforces the ambition of MasOrange of having a major role in the Spanish market as a content aggregator giving very attractive offers for all customers to enjoy premium audiovisual content, with options for the whole family”, added Ignacio García-Legaz, Director of Television at MasOrange.