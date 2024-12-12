Survey: Prime Video viewers skew older, wealthier
While no US streaming services are currently beating Netflix, Prime Video is ahead of the rest of the pack, ranking No. 2 for overall experience, content appeal and ad experience reports MX8 Labs.
In a srurvey of over 5,800 respondents, 63 per cent say they’ve recently watched Prime Video, the highest share outside of Netflix (72 per cent).
Digging deeper, several demographic differences are revealed:
- 66 per cent of viewers over 65 years old say they’ve watched Prime Video vs 59 per cent of 18-24 year olds.
- 70 per cent of people with household incomes ranging from $75K-99K and 68 per cent with incomes between $100K-150K have watched it.
- People with higher levels of education are more likely to watch Prime Video than average: 74 per cent of viewers with a Master’s degree and 69 per cent with a Bachelor’s degree say they’ve watched the service.
- Looking at preferred content, 64 per cent of overall viewers say they typically watch movies on Prime Video – but that share increases notably for older cohorts, at 75 per cent for people 55-64 years old, and 67 per cent for those over the age of 65.
- On the advertising side of things, younger viewers presented better brand recall: 26 per cent of total respondents could name specific brands from ads on Prime Video, but 36 per cent of people ages 18-24 could.
- While 29 per cent of overall viewers said they couldn’t remember ads on Prime Video due to inattention, those shares jumped with older people: 44 per cent of people 55-64 and 46 per cent of those over 65 cited non-recall.