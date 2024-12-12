Titan OS selects ThinkAdvertising for targeted CTV ads

ThinkAnalytics, a specialist in Al-based content discovery, audience insights and targeted advertising, has announced that Titan OS, the European technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has chosen ThinkAdvertising for its new Connected TV (CTV) advertising offering, Titan Audience Segments.

Available via its advertising arm, Titan Ads, Titan Audience Segments unlocks the unique, fully consented viewership data from millions of Titan OS TVs to help advertisers reach targeted CTV audiences at scale.

ThinkAdvertising uses proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms to process billions of viewing behaviours, transforming them into actionable audiences and affinity categories, plus household composition data.

Titan OS, the European independent Operating System for Smart TVs, currently reaches over 4 million active households across Europe on Philips Smart TVs. By the end of the rollout of its selection of FAST (Free Advertising-based Streaming TV) channels on Sony’s Android TVs, its reach will increase to over 9 million. It will also soon extend to JVC devices through a strategic agreement with Currys. Titan Ads, the premium marketplace for CTV powered by Titan OS, also grows advertisers’ campaign reach to over 30 million streaming households across Europe through partnerships with local ad sales houses, content providers, and telcos including Virgin Media in the UK.

Today, ThinkAdvertising is used to unlock Titan OS viewership data to create Titan Audience Segments: targeted audience profiles advertisers can trust. These audiences can be reached across multiple ad formats, including Titan OS’ FAST channel lineup and Hearst Networks channel lineup. Advertisers can then also reach lookalike audiences based on these profiles on multiple devices in millions of households across the Titan CTV universe.

Rees Hughes, VP, Data at Titan OS, commented: “We’re really excited to partner with ThinkAnalytics to further unlock our unique, comprehensive viewership data from the millions of Titan OS viewers in Europe. By combining extensive viewer understanding with high quality data, Titan Audience Segments enables advertisers to confidently target the viewers most valuable to them across the Titan universe.”

Peter Docherty, CTO at ThinkAnalytics, added: “By enriching its own unique viewership data with our AI and modeling based on the real time analysis of nearly half a billion viewers’ behaviour, Titan OS can now offer advertisers an incredible opportunity to target audiences accurately and boost the ROI on their advertising spend. Titan OS is leading the way in CTV advertising while ensuring the highest standards of user privacy. We trust this is the start of a long partnership as Titan OS continues to evolve its offerings for TV manufacturers, content providers and telcos.”