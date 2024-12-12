VLITT joins Alliance for Open Media

The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) has announced that VLITT, provider of energy-efficient video processing and compression solutions, has joined the Alliance. As a member of AOMedia, VLITT will collaborate with the Alliance’s community of internet and media technology member companies to drive open standards for video, audio, and multimedia advancements.

VLITT will contribute to the research, development, and testing of next-generation video codecs, leveraging its technical proficiency to help optimise compression efficiency, reduce latency, and improve playback quality across diverse use cases.

“Joining the Alliance for Open Media is an exciting opportunity for VLITT to contribute to the future of open multimedia standards,” said Faouzi Kossentini, President and CEO of VLITT. “We are eager to bring our expertise in energy-efficient video processing and compression to the AOMedia community and collaborate in the development of cutting-edge transcoding solutions that enhance video quality and reduce latency, while still using the least amount of carbon emissions.”

VLITT will participate in the implementation of AOMedia standards into real-world applications, contributing code, optimising software performance, and supporting the adoption of AOMedia technologies in commercial and open-source environments.

“AOMedia is pleased to welcome VLITT as our newest member,” added AOMedia Chair Matt Frost. “VLITT’s focus on energy-efficient video processing will help make our codecs even more attractive for large-scale deployments where processing costs and power consumption are critical. We welcome their expertise and the valuable contributions they’ll bring to our community of innovators.”