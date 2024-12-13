ARTE joins the EBU

ARTE, the Franco-German public service broadcaster, has become the newest Member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), having been elected this month at the EBU’s 93rd General Assembly in Lausanne.

Founded in 1990, ARTE was established as a binational collaboration between France and Germany, with a mission to promote cultural exchange, creativity and the arts.

By joining the EBU, ARTE expands its network and gains access to opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among European public service broadcasters.

As part of this community, ARTE will contribute its expertise in multilingual and cross-cultural programming to the exchange of ideas and co-productions supported and facilitated by the EBU.

Noel Curran, Director General at EBU, commented: “ARTE’s dedication to high-quality, cross-border cultural programming complements our collective mission to strengthen and promote public service media across the continent. Their membership of the EBU will enhance our ability to drive innovation and deeper connections across borders, empowering public service media to continue enriching the lives of audiences throughout Europe.”

Bruno Patino, President & Heike Hempel, Vice President of ARTE GEIE, added: “Joining the European Broadcasting Union is fully in line with ARTE’s European identity and its development strategy. ARTE has been open to Europe since its inception, with the mission of bringing together Europeans through culture. We embrace the ambitions of the EBU to provide strong public broadcasting services across Europe and we look forward to exchanging on the current challenges facing the sector as well as sharing our knowledge.”