Hispasat, SoFast partner on LatAm FAST offering

Spanish satellite operator Hispasat and SoFast, a US provider of FAST channels, have partnered to distribute FAST TV channels to affiliated Hispasat customers throughout Latin America.

In 2023, Hispasat launched Wave OTT+, a streaming platform targeted at customers in LatAm, including telco operators and ISP and cable TV providers, Now, with this new alliance, SoFast will provide the satellite operator with FAST content, with an initial offer of 24 channels. These channels will be offered to Hispasat customers who seek to launch ad-supported services in addition to their current offering.

Jorge Rodríguez, Hispasat’s Head of Product and Marketing, commented: “We are very excited to work with SoFast in this long-term strategic partnership to empower our Wave OTT+ service with a new content offering. FAST channels open new ways to enrich the TV experience, on top of our current service based in best-in-class international and local content, all of it provided through a cutting-edge technology solution.”

Yanai Arfi, CEO of SoFast, added: “This partnership with Hispasat marks a significant milestone in our mission to support content creators and distributors worldwide. Our collaboration with Hispasat provides a powerful end-to-end solution for their OTT platform, delivering a curated selection of high-quality FAST channels to Latin America and enabling affiliates to meet the rising demand for ad-supported free streaming. We are excited to see the value this strategic partnership will bring to all parties involved.”