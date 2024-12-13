iSpot expands TripleLift partnership

TripleLift, the ad tech platform, and iSpot.tv, the TV and video measurement company, have announced an expanded partnership which brings Streaming Competitive insights to all of TripleLift’s programmatic clients for the first time.

By using iSpot’s Streaming Competitive intelligence, brands and agency partners gain access to competitive data, enabling them to better understand their CTV investments. This collaboration makes TripleLift the first exchange to provide such detailed streaming performance data, empowering programmatic clients to make more informed, strategic decisions around their CTV planning.

“TripleLift has been at the forefront of CTV for a number of years and we are always looking for ways to make our offering unique and accurate for our clients,” said Andrew King, GM of CTV, TripleLift. “This partnership with iSpot allows us to give our clients the added value they have been looking for, helping them better invest their dollars in CTV with the unmatched knowledge of where that money is going.”

As part of this partnership, TripleLift will incorporate data from iSpot’s syndicated Streaming Competitive Dashboard into its platform. This new tool is designed to provide insights into the performance and media weight of CTV streaming advertisements. Historically, this data has been difficult to measure because of fragmentation in the streaming space and a multitude of platforms offering inconsistent measurement standards and methods. Specifically, iSpot’s syndicated streaming solution takes into account OTT investment activity across the buy and sell sides of the market.

TripleLift’s clients will now be able to gather a Streaming Media Weight (how much a brand deviates from their industry’s average), as well as a Streaming Share of Voice (a brand’s exposure against an industry). These solutions allow clients to see which brands are advertising on CTV, what campaigns and creatives they are promoting and which CTV apps they are running across. They can also see how their media weight on CTV compares to industry norms and how much a brand’s CTV Media Weight Index and Share of Voice compares to their linear media.

“Our goal is to always find ways to build out our competitive data set and get it into the hands of brands and publishers who need it most,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, EVP, Media Partnerships, iSpot. “iSpot is an ad detection pioneer in the measurement space, having deployed one of the first such technologies over a decade ago. With Streaming Competitive, we have applied all of that historical knowledge and expertise into the CTV and streaming space. TripleLift has been a phenomenal partner to us over the years and have proven to be early adopters of innovative measurement solutions and technologies. We are so pleased that their advertiser clients will gain access to this all-new streaming competitive data.”