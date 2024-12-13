LoopMe acquires Chartboost from Zynga

LoopMe, a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising results, has announced its acquisition of mobile advertising and monetisation platform Chartboost from Zynga, a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Financial details were not disclosed.

LoopMe says this acquisition underscores its commitment to expand its capabilities and reinforces its position as an AI-powered brand advertising and performance platform.

Chartboost is a mobile programmatic advertising and monetisation platform. The company empowers app developers to monetise audiences by connecting them directly with marketers through immersive ad experiences. Chartboost also operates a mediation business bringing transparency, control and results to gaming publishers. This acquisition expands LoopMe’s established presence in the mobile app ecosystem, growing its SDK network and strengthening its outcomes-based AI technology platform.

“We see mobile in-app and CTV as the future of brand advertising, and the acquisition of Chartboost brings us closer to making this vision a reality, bringing us closer to app publishers,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO & Founder of LoopMe. “Chartboost provides LoopMe with an exceptional team of mobile app experts, cutting-edge technology, and an extensive publisher network—all of which will significantly enhance our offering. I’m excited to see the impact this combination will have on results for LoopMe’s brand clients and Chartboost’s app publishers.”

Frank Gibeau, President at Zynga, commented “We are proud of the work that we did with Chartboost during their time as part of our organisation, and are grateful to the contributions that they made to our business. We are confident that they will have a great new home and partner in LoopMe, and look forward to continuing our relationship in the coming years.”

“LoopMe has a strong heritage in the mobile app ecosystem, and we’re thrilled to join a company so aligned with our mission,” added Jeff Carlson, Head of Product at Chartboost. “Mobile developers are at the heart of what we do, and by joining the LoopMe family, we can continue supporting this rapidly evolving industry. By providing brands with access to premium publishers and by bringing unique brand advertising demand to app developers, LoopMe’s AI and measurement optimisation drive best in class results.”