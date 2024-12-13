SES cuts jobs at Luxembourg HQ

SES is trimming staff at its Luxembourg HQ. Local press reports, quoting union representatives, say that the satellite giant is cutting 68 jobs which is fewer than earlier planned. The two staff unions (OGBL and LCGB) had previously talked of up to 80 jobs being cut.

“As part of the negotiations with the unions, the SES management finally revised this figure downwards,” the OGBL and LCGB said in a joint press release, adding that 68 posts would be cut under the social plan agreed. The number represents almost 10 percent of the 710 workers SES employed at the start of this year, according to annual data by national statistics agency Statec. The cost savings amount to about €4 million.

However, the unions are concerned that these cuts might be the first and more will follow as the SES purchase of Intelsat is concluded.

“Although a number of SES employees may now be relieved, this could unfortunately only be short-lived, as further job cuts within the group are already on the horizon with the upcoming integration of Intelsat, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025,” the unions said in their statement.