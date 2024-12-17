BBC, ITV confirm shared deal for World Cup 2026, 2030

The BBC and ITV have agreed a deal for live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030 across TV, audio and digital platforms.

Alongside live TV coverage and highlights across the BBC TV Channels and iPlayer, live audio commentary will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Fans will be able to listen to 5 Live coverage on BBC Sounds and follow all the action on the BBC Sport website and app.

ITV will deliver free-to-air coverage of live fixtures across ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX, plus highlights and exclusive content on ITV Sport social accounts.

The two broadcasters will share the rights equally, splitting matches between them, including a shared final.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointyl hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, will see 48 teams playing 104 matches over 39 action-packed days. Meanwhile, the 2030 tournament promises a historical first by being held across three continents and six countries. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco are co-hosting, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Director of Sport, commented: “Securing these iconic tournaments means BBC Sport is once again bringing people together for the biggest sporting moments. The World Cup is magical, something the whole planet stops to experience, and we can’t wait to show it to audiences across all platforms.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “We are looking forward to bringing these two tournaments free-to-air across ITV and ITVX. The World Cup always delivers some of the most memorable, historic and exciting moments in the sporting calendar and we are pleased to display the finest footballing action to the widest possible audience.”

Mattias Grafstrom, FIFA Secretary General added: “The expanded FIFA World Cup is set to be an unforgettable event for football fans everywhere in 2026 and 2030. We are delighted to be able to extend our partnership with the BBC and ITV for the next two editions of the tournament, as they will provide strong platforms in the UK to reach the widest audience possible and optimise the viewing experience.”