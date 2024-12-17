Report: Downturn in Euro TV/SVoD fiction production

A new edition of the Audiovisual fiction production in Europe – 2023 figures has been published by the European Audiovisual Observatory, part of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

The report analyses the volume of TV/SVoD fiction films and series produced in Europe, their origin, international co-productions and the main commissioners and producers. This report was authored by Dr. Agnes Schneeberger, Analyst within the Observatory’s Department for Market Information.

This report finds that:

In 2023, TV fiction production in Europe has reached a turning point – the number of titles fell by minus 6 per cent and across all formats.

The perpetual boom of high-end series (13-episodes-or-less-per-season) has come to an end as the number of titles for 2023 stagnated (minus 2 per cent compared to the previous year).

Over half of fiction titles produced in Europe in 2023 were commissioned by public service broadcasters (55 per cent), followed by private broadcasters (31 per cent) and global streamers (14 per cent).

Downturn in TV fiction production in Europe

The post-pandemic recovery did not continue to stabilise the European TV fiction market. After a brief return to growth, the production and release of original TV fiction is declining. A 6 per cent drop in the number of fiction titles produced in 2023 was mirrored by an equal reduction in the number of episodes (minus 6 per cent) and a stagnation in the volume of hours (minus 3 per cent) when compared to the previous year.

On average, over 1 200 titles, 23 000 episodes and 14 000 hours (Title refers either to TV film title or a TV series season. Animation is not included) are produced in Europe each year (countries covered: EU27, the UK, Norway, and Switzerland).

Over 2,000 production companies/groups produced at least one fiction title between 2015 and 2023, but only 3 per cent of them did so for each of the last nine years.

Despite the downturn, some of the fundamental characteristics of TV fiction production in Europe remained unchanged. Telenovelas/soaps accounted for the bulk (61 per cent) of hours produced. And more than half (58 per cent) of all titles produced were series with 13-episodes-or-less-per-season.

The boom of high-end series has come to an end

The perpetual boom of high-end series has come to an end, as the number of titles for 2023 regressed (minus 2 per cent compared to the previous year). Production hours of series with 13-episodes-or-less-per-season produced in 2023 stagnated (minus 1 per cent), as seasons had fewer and shorter episodes (probably as a way to cope with production costs and inflation).

The UK with 159 titles in 2023 was eminently the main producer of high-end series, ahead of Germany (119), France (92), Italy (58) and Spain (58).

BBC, Netflix, Amazon, ZDF and ARD were the five main commissioners of series with 13-episodes-or-less-per-season.

Public broadcasters commissioned 55 per cent of titles and 39 per cent of hours

Over half of fiction titles produced in Europe in 2023 were commissioned by public service broadcasters (55 per cent), followed by private broadcasters (31 per cent) and global streamers (14 per cent). Due to their bigger share in daily soaps and telenovelas, private broadcasters produced a higher volume of hours (57 per cent) than public service broadcasters (39 per cent). Global streamers accounted for 5 per cent of hours, as they do not invest in long-running TV series.

Co-productions made up 10 per cent of all TV fiction titles produced in Europe in 2023. On average, over 100 TV fiction co-productions are produced in Europe each year, almost exclusively high-end TV series and TV films.